press release: Small Business Saturday, set for Saturday, November 25, 2017, is an annual event that includes businesses from all over South Central Wisconsin. See www.danebuylocal.com for a comprehensive list of participating venues and times.

November also marks the launch of Shift Your Shopping, a program that encourages residents and consumers to buy from local independent businesses during the holiday season. Studies show Americans spend a large portion of their annual retail shopping budget between November 1 - December 31. According to the National Retail Federation, “Retail sales in November and December (excluding autos, gas and restaurants) generally increase a solid 3.6 percent to $655.8 billion. Online sales are also forecast to increase between 7 and 10 percent over last year, to as much as $117 billion.” When those dollars are shifted to locally-owned, independent businesses, they generate far more economic benefit in local communities, than money spent at national chain outlets.

"We're asking community residents to shift their purchases of food, greeting cards, gifts, flowers, and other holiday items, to your friends and neighbors at locally-owned businesses. Whether shopping at a physical location or on-line, consider shopping at local businesses first," said Colin Murray, Executive Director of Dane Buy Local.

“Dane Buy Local plays such an important role helping build our local economy,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “We hope highlighting our local businesses will increase awareness of the importance of buying local and provide valuable support to small businesses in our community.”

Congressman Mark Pocan added, “Small Business Saturday is an opportunity to support locally-owned businesses, which are the economic engines of our communities. As a small business owner, I know the challenges workers face, as well the opportunities, that come with community support. On Saturday, November 25th, I encourage everyone to show their support for locally-owned businesses, and our friends and neighbors who run them. Supporting a local business is about more than buying a product. It’s about creating jobs, raising wages, and helping our economy and community grow.”

Local businesses who use their Dane Buy Local membership reported an average revenue increase of 12.3%, compared to just 4.2% growth among independent businesses in communities without a buy local program. (survey conducted by the Institute for Local Self-Reliance in partnership with the Advocates for Independent Business).