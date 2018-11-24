press release: Small Business Saturday, set for Saturday, November 24, 2018, is an annual event that includes businesses from all over South Central Wisconsin. See www.danebuylocal.com for a comprehensive list of participating venues and times.

November also marks the launch of Shift Your Shopping, a program that encourages residents and consumers to buy from local independent businesses during the holiday season. Studies show Americans spend a large portion of their annual retail shopping budget November 1 to December 31. According to the National Retail Federation, “expects holiday retail sales in November and December—excluding automobiles, gasoline and restaurants—to increase between 4.3 and 4.8 percent over 2017 for a total of $717.45 billion to $720.89 billion. The forecast compares with an average annual increase of 3.9 percent over the past five years. Holiday sales in 2017 totaled $687.87 billion, a 5.3 percent increase over the year before.” The forecast includes online and other non-store sales.