Social Good Summit
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: The Social Good Summit challenges entrepreneurs to address community issues, and challenges communities to become more entrepreneurial in our approaches to solving societal issues. Founded in 2015, broad focus has allowed us to make the Summit an engaging event that keeps adapting and changing each year. For 2017, our focus is on accelerating social good via social entrepreneurial efforts.
Info
Careers & Business, Politics & Activism