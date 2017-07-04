press release: The Stoughton Fair will be held July 4 through July 9, 2017, at the Stoughton Fairgrounds in Mandt Park. There will be Family Fun For All Ages. The Stoughton Fair is a great community event which strives to provide good clean family entertainment to people of all ages and economic backgrounds.

The Stoughton Fair is a not-for-profit event which utilizes hundreds of area volunteers to manage and carry out this event. We provide a venue for 4-H, FFA, FHA, Scouts, Sr. Citizens and Adults to compete and learn valuable life skills such a good sportsmanship, good work ethic, responsibility for themselves and others as well as leadership and community involvement.

Schedule highlights:

Tuesday: 5pm So Central Tractor Pullers & Badger Truck Pullers - Grandstand. $10 12 & Up; $5 7 to 12 years

Wednesday: 4:00 - 8:00 Wayne Road -Moyer's Music Pavilion

Thursday: 4:00pm - 8:00pm Twang Dragons - Moyer's Music Pavilion

5:00pm - Until Sold Out Steak Dinner - Mandt Center - $12.00

5:30pm - 7:00pm 4-H Olympics - Grandstands (Weather permitting)

Friday: 4:00pm - 8:00pm Cool Front with Jon French - Moyer's Music Pavilion

4:30pm - 8:00pm Fish Fry - Mandt Center

7:00pm Horse Pull - Grandstand Adults: $7.00; 12yrs and younger: $4.00

Saturday: 4:00pm - 8:00pm Lowdown - Moyer's Music Pavilion

4:30pm - Until Sold Out Rib Dinner - Mandt Center - $15.00

6:30pm CC Bulls - Grandstand. $12 Ages 13 & up; $5 Ages 6-12

Sunday: 12:00pm Antique Tractor Pull - Grandstands

1:30pm |Master Showmanship - Arena

3:30pm |Wood Carving Auction

5:00pm - 7:00pm |132nd Army Band - Country Enough - Moyer's Music Pavilion

6:00pm Power Wheels Demo Derby - Grandstand ($1.00 Entry Fee)

9:30pm Fireworks