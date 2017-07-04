Stoughton Fair

Mandt Park, Stoughton 321 S. Fourth St. , Stoughton, Wisconsin

press release: The Stoughton Fair will be held July 4 through July 9, 2017, at the Stoughton Fairgrounds in Mandt Park.  There will be Family Fun For All Ages. The Stoughton Fair is a great community event which strives to provide good clean family entertainment to people of all ages and economic backgrounds.

The Stoughton Fair is a not-for-profit event which utilizes hundreds of area volunteers to manage and carry out this event. We provide a venue for 4-H, FFA, FHA, Scouts, Sr. Citizens and Adults to compete and learn valuable life skills such a good sportsmanship, good work ethic, responsibility for themselves and others as well as leadership and community involvement. 

Schedule highlights:

Tuesday: 5pm  So Central Tractor Pullers & Badger Truck Pullers - Grandstand. $10 12 & Up; $5 7 to 12 years

Wednesday: 4:00 - 8:00 Wayne Road -Moyer's Music Pavilion

Thursday: 4:00pm - 8:00pm   Twang Dragons - Moyer's Music Pavilion

5:00pm - Until Sold Out   Steak Dinner - Mandt Center - $12.00

5:30pm - 7:00pm   4-H Olympics - Grandstands (Weather permitting)

Friday: 4:00pm - 8:00pm  Cool Front with Jon French  - Moyer's Music Pavilion

4:30pm - 8:00pm  Fish Fry - Mandt Center

7:00pm   Horse Pull - Grandstand   Adults: $7.00; 12yrs and younger: $4.00

Saturday: 4:00pm - 8:00pm  Lowdown - Moyer's Music Pavilion

4:30pm - Until Sold Out Rib Dinner - Mandt Center - $15.00

6:30pm  CC Bulls - Grandstand. $12 Ages 13 & up; $5 Ages 6-12

Sunday: 12:00pm   Antique Tractor Pull - Grandstands

1:30pm  |Master Showmanship - Arena

3:30pm  |Wood Carving Auction

5:00pm - 7:00pm  |132nd Army Band - Country Enough - Moyer's Music Pavilion

6:00pm   Power Wheels Demo Derby - Grandstand ($1.00 Entry Fee)

9:30pm  Fireworks

Mandt Park, Stoughton 321 S. Fourth St. , Stoughton, Wisconsin

608-873-4653

