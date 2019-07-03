press release: The Stoughton Fair will be held July 3 through July 7, 2019 at the Stoughton Fairgrounds in Mandt Park. There will be Family Fun For All Ages. The Stoughton Fair is a great community event which strives to provide good clean family entertainment to people of all ages and economic backgrounds.

The Stoughton Fair is a not-for-profit event which utilizes hundreds of area volunteers to manage and carry out this event. We provide a venue for 4-H, FFA, FHA, Scouts, Sr. Citizens and Adults to compete and learn valuable life skills such a good sportsmanship, good work ethic, responsibility for themselves and others as well as leadership and community involvement.

TUESDAY, JULY 2

3-8 pm Fair Entries Check-In

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

9 am Beef Show - Sponsored by Culvers of Stoughton

4-10 pm Carnival Opens - $25 Wristband Special

5-9 pm Beth Kille with Michael Tully - Moyers Music Pavilion

5 pm Safety Night - Grandstands - Sponsored by Stoughton Hospital

7 pm Bingo - Mandt Center

THURSDAY, JULY 4

ALL Day Events: Youth and Senior Citizen Project Judging, Kiddie Tent

8:30 am Poultry Show - Sponsored by Conant Automotive

9 am Junior Dairy Show - Sponsored by Conant Automotive

11:30 am-2:30 pm Ryan Casey & Kenny Leiser - Moyers Music Pavilion

noon-10 pm Carnival Opens - $25 Wristband Special

1 pm Dog Show - Sponsored by Chalet Vet Clinic & Country Canine Cuts

1 pm Sheep Show

4 pm PI Motorsports Truck & Tractor Pull, South Central Tractor Pullers & Badger Truck Pullers – Grandstands. 12 & Up - Tickets - $10.00; 7 to 12 years - Tickets - $5.00; Kids under 7 free with paying adult; Pit Passes - $20.00

5-9 pm Little Miss Whiskey - Moyer's Music Pavilion

5-Until Sold Out Rib Dinner - Mandt Center

6 pm Beef Open Show - Arena - Sponsored by Culvers of Stoughton​

FRIDAY, JULY 5

ALL Day Events: Youth and Senior Citizen Project Judging, Kiddie Tent

8:30 am Swine Show - Sponsored by Crop Production Services

9-11 am Day Care Day

12:30 pm Pizza Eating Contest - 14yrs and Under - Mandt Center

1 pm Pie Eating Contest - 15yrs to Adult - Mandt Center

4-10 pm Carnival Open - $25 Wristband Special

4-8 pm Vendor Fair - Mandt Center

​5 pm Boer Goat Show - Sponsored by Harried U-Pick-Umm Farm

5-8 pm Fish Fry - Mandt Center

5-9 pm Mike & Mike - Moyer's Music Pavilion

5:30 pm - 7 pm 4-H Olympics - Arena

7 pm Horse Pull – Grandstands, Adults: $7.00; 2yrs and younger: $4.00

SATURDAY, JULY 6

ALL Day Events: Youth Project Judging, Kiddie Tent

8 am Goat Show - Sponsored by Hill Electric

9 am Rabbit Show - Sponsored by Conant Automotive

9 am Cavies Show - Sponsored by Conant Automotive

10 am Kiddie Tractor Pull - Mandt Center

noon-4 pm Dan Riley - Moyer's Music Pavilion

noon-10 pm Carnival Open - $25 Wristband Special

noon-3 pm Meat Animal Sale - Arena

3:30 pm Pie Auction - Mandt Center

5-Until Sold Out | Steak Dinner - Mandt Center

5-9 pm Mississippi Man - Moyer's Music Pavilion

7 pm CC Bulls – Grandstand. Ages 13 & up - $15.00; Ages 6-12 - $5.00; 5 Years and Younger: Free with paying adult

SUNDAY, JULY 7

9 am Little Britches Dairy Show

9:30 am Open Dairy Show - Arena

11 pm Strongman Competition - Grandstands

noon-10 pm Carnival Open - $25 Wristband Special

1:30 pm Master Showmanship - Arena

3:30 pm Wood Carving Auction - Mandt Center

5-9 pm Box Band - Moyer's Music Pavilion

Dusk Fireworks - sponsored by the Stoughton Fair

NO REFUNDS - TIMES SUBJECT TO CHANGE