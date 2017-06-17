SummerPalooza

press release:

Free downtown family fun at Madison Children's Museum!

Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

A Block Party featuring games, entertainment, and free performances outside the museum!

On the Rotary Stage: 10 a.m. Zhong Yi Lion Dance; 11 a.m. Black Star Drum Line; 12 p.m. Ken Lonnquist and the Kenland Band; 1:30 p.m. VO5

On Hamilton Street: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Wild Rumpus "Try-It" Circus, inflatable obstacle course, games, strolling entertainment, and activity tables with local community organizations; 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Henry Vilas Zoo to You