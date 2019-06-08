press release: Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Madison Children’s Museum the summer season kicks into high gear with SummerPalooza! Hosted by Madison Children’s Museum, SummerPalooza festival features:

Free performances outside the museum

Community parade around Capitol Square at noon

Special Activities:

In the Museum

Free museum admission all day!

Live Reptiles with Madison Area Herpetological Society, 10 am-2 pm

Magic Show with James the Magician, 2 p.m.

On the Rotary Stage

Get Back Wisconsin (Beatles tribute for kids), 10 a.m.

Forward! Marching Band, 11 am

Black Star Drum Line, 11:30 a.m.

On Hamilton Street

Balloons By Kevin, 10 am-2 pm

Wild Rumpus Try-It Circus, 10 a.m.-noon

MSCR Fit2Go and Imagination Playground, 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m.

Zoo to You with Henry Vilas Zoo, 12–1 p.m.

Community Activity Booths and Games, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

On Capitol Square