SummerPalooza
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Madison Children’s Museum the summer season kicks into high gear with SummerPalooza! Hosted by Madison Children’s Museum, SummerPalooza festival features:
- Free museum admission all day
- Free performances outside the museum
- Community parade around Capitol Square at noon
Special Activities:
In the Museum
- Live Reptiles with Madison Area Herpetological Society, 10 am-2 pm
- Magic Show with James the Magician, 2 p.m.
On the Rotary Stage
- Get Back Wisconsin (Beatles tribute for kids), 10 a.m.
- Forward! Marching Band, 11 am
- Black Star Drum Line, 11:30 a.m.
On Hamilton Street
- Balloons By Kevin, 10 am-2 pm
- Wild Rumpus Try-It Circus, 10 a.m.-noon
- MSCR Fit2Go and Imagination Playground, 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Zoo to You with Henry Vilas Zoo, 12–1 p.m.
- Community Activity Booths and Games, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
On Capitol Square
- Community Parade around Capitol Square, 12-12:30 p.m., featuring Black Star Drum Line, Forward! Marching Band, and the Handphibians
Info
