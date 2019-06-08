SummerPalooza

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Madison Children’s Museum the summer season kicks into high gear with SummerPalooza! Hosted by Madison Children’s Museum, SummerPalooza festival features:

  • Free performances outside the museum
  • Community parade around Capitol Square at noon

Special Activities:

In the Museum

  • Free museum admission all day!
  • Live Reptiles with Madison Area Herpetological Society, 10 am-2 pm
  • Magic Show with James the Magician, 2 p.m.

On the Rotary Stage

  • Get Back Wisconsin (Beatles tribute for kids), 10 a.m.
  • Forward! Marching Band, 11 am
  • Black Star Drum Line, 11:30 a.m.

On Hamilton Street

  • Balloons By Kevin, 10 am-2 pm
  • Wild Rumpus Try-It Circus, 10 a.m.-noon
  • MSCR Fit2Go and Imagination Playground, 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Zoo to You with Henry Vilas Zoo, 12–1 p.m.
  • Community Activity Booths and Games, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

On Capitol Square

  • Community Parade around Capitol Square, 12-12:30 p.m., featuring Black Star Drum Line, Forward! Marching Band, and the Handphibians

Info

Kids & Family
608-256-6445
