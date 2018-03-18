“Symphony Showcase” Concerto Winners Solo Recital & Reception

Sun 18 7:30 pm, Mills Hall

Chad Hutchinson, conductor.

2017-2018 winners and the works they will perform, in alphabetical order:

Kaleigh Acord, violin (Beethoven- Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in D major, Op. 61, first movement)

Aaron Gochberg, percussion (Keiko Abe, Prism Rhapsody)

Eleni Katz, bassoon (Mozart, Bassoon Concerto in B flat major, K. 191)

Eric Tran, piano (Bach, Concerto No. 4 in A Major, BWV 1055)

Mengmeng Wang, composer (Premiere: “Blooming.”)

The program will open with Leonard Bernstein’s Overture to Candide. A lobby reception will follow the concert.

Ticketed: $10 adults, free to students, children and Mead Witter staff and faculty.

http://www.music.wisc.edu/event/symphony-showcase-concerto-winners-solo-recital-reception/