Fall 2017 tap dance classes, for ages 10 – 80+, begin Wednesday, September 6, at TAPIT/new works, 1957 Winnebago Street. Instruction is for all levels, beginning through advanced. Pre-registration is requested. Group and single classes are available, as well as private lessons. Rehearsal and class space is available for rental. Please call 608.244.2938 or email: info@tapitneworks.org to register or for more information, www.tapitnewworks.org. Like us on Facebook.

Continuing: 5 pm Mondays, 9/11-12/11

Intermediate: 6 pm Wednesdays, 9/6-12/13

Advanced: 6 pm Thursdays, 9/7-12/21