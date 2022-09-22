press release: Fall 2022 tap dance classes begin Thursday, September 22 at TNW Ensemble Theater. Join the 8-week session for an intermediate adult class with experienced teacher, Shona Mitteldorf. All classes are at 1957 Winnebago Street on Madison’s east side, not far from the Barrymore Theater.

For information and registration, please contact Donna Peckett at info@tnwensembletheater.org or call 608-244-2938.

Thursdays, Sept. 22 - November 17. Cost $128 for the fall session, 2022.