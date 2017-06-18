RSVP for Tin Cup Lunch

press release: Imagine standing in line for whatever is being served that day, your stomach growling, a crying child on your hip. The soup line isn’t a metaphor for hunger or poverty; it is a reality for thousands of people experiencing chronic homelessness and food insecurity every day in Dane County. It is a reality for almost all of our clients. At this year’s Tin Cup Lunch, on Wednesday, June 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Madison Concourse Hotel, donors and supporters come together over a warm bowl of soup and a sandwich to see and hear for themselves the work being done in the community and in the lives of the people who come to The Salvation Army for help.

Attendees will hear from clients who have been helped by The Salvation Army services in the last year, and get an overview of the year ahead. Announced at last year’s Tin Cup, this year’s program will feature the successes of the Dane County Assists with New Starts (DAWNS) program. Established November 1, 2016, the DAWNS program began with 17 chronically homeless families moved into permanent housing, the first time they’ve had a place to call home. Of those 17, six families have moved into their own permanent housing, essentially graduating from the program! DAWNS is a testament to the comprehensive success plan achieved through a housing first model, and The Salvation Army is working to obtain 16 more units available to families by summer. The housing first model places families experiencing chronic homelessness into their own permanent homes, and then begins case management sessions regarding job-seeking, financial planning, rent assistance, finishing a degree, etc.

A hot button issue in Madison and Dane County as of late, The Salvation Army is having a real impact on our neighbors affected by hunger and homelessness. Real change for real people can be found in the work done by TSA, but a community effort is needed. To see how and where you can help, please consider attending this year’s Tin Cup Lunch.