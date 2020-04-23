RSVP for Tin Cup Lunch

press release: WHEN: Thursday, May 7, 2020 - Doors open at 11 AM, Program until 1 PM, Madison Marriott West | 1313 John Q. Hammons Drive.

WHAT: Since 1890, The Salvation Army has served Madison and Dane County without discrimination in the areas of homelessness, hunger, poverty, disaster services, and spiritual care. Please join us over the lunch hour to hear stories of success, hope, and transformation and help us lay a strong foundation for the future.