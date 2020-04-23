RSVP for Tin Cup Lunch

Google Calendar - RSVP for Tin Cup Lunch - 2020-04-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Tin Cup Lunch - 2020-04-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Tin Cup Lunch - 2020-04-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Tin Cup Lunch - 2020-04-23 00:00:00

RSVP

Marriott-West, Middleton 1313 John Q. Hammons Drive, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: WHEN: Thursday, May 7, 2020 - Doors open at 11 AM, Program until 1 PM, Madison Marriott West | 1313 John Q. Hammons Drive.

WHAT: Since 1890, The Salvation Army has served Madison and Dane County without discrimination in the areas of homelessness, hunger, poverty, disaster services, and spiritual care. Please join us over the lunch hour to hear stories of success, hope, and transformation and help us lay a strong foundation for the future.

Attendance is FREE, though there will be a financial ask during the program. Register (required by April 23) online here: https://thesalvationarmywi.regfox.com/tin-cup-lunch-2020

Info

Marriott-West, Middleton 1313 John Q. Hammons Drive, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562 View Map
Fundraisers
Food & Drink
608-250-2203
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for Tin Cup Lunch - 2020-04-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Tin Cup Lunch - 2020-04-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Tin Cup Lunch - 2020-04-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Tin Cup Lunch - 2020-04-23 00:00:00