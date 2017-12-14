press release: Join the Dane County Regional Airport for Holiday Tunes in the Terminal, which will showcase musicians from throughout south central Wisconsin. Delight in the sights and sounds of the season with featured performances from December 14, 2017 through December 21, 2017 at the south end of the terminal. New this year, a free community sing-along, Sunday, December 17, 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14: Middleton High School 2 pm, Wayland Academy 5 pm, Chaos in the Kitchen 7 pm.

Friday, Dec. 15: David Karbler 10 am, Phoenix Middle School 11 am, Mount Horeb Middle School 2 pm, Rhapsody Arts Center 5 pm, Matt Jordan/Daniel Janik 6 pm

Saturday, Dec. 16: Arboretum Middle School 10 am, Two Johns & a Nancy 1 pm, Stoughton Center for the Performing Arts 2 pm, Matt Jordan Piano Studio 3 pm, Collage 4 pm

Sunday, Dec. 17: HM Piano Studio 1 pm, Denis Taylor Piano Studio 2:30 pm, Sing-Along 4 pm

Tuesday, Dec. 19: Delavan-Darien Schools 1:30 pm, Beaver Dam High School 5:30 pm

Wednesday, Dec. 20: O'Keeffe Middle School 9:30 am, Madison Youth Choirs noon, Steve Graham 2 pm, Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras 6 pm

Thursday, Dec. 21: Belleville Schools 9:30 am, McFarland High School 11 am, Whitehorse Middle School noon, The Keepers 5:30 pm.