Tunes in the Terminal
Dane County Regional Airport 4000 International Lane, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Join the Dane County Regional Airport for Holiday Tunes in the Terminal, which showcases musicians from throughout south central Wisconsin. Delight in the sights and sounds of the season with featured performances from December 14, 2018 through December 23, 2018 at the south end of the terminal.
Join us for a free community sing-along, Sunday, December 16, 4:00 p.m
Info
Dane County Regional Airport 4000 International Lane, Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Special Events
Music