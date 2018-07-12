Waubesa Surf'n Turf Challenge

press release: Join the Wabuesa Surf'n Turf Challenge for its 8th year on Lake Waubesa, this year to benefit Clean Lakes Alliance!

This exciting event combines golf at The Legend at Bergamont golf club and fishing on Lake Waubesa for a day of friendly competition to support work to improve and protect our lakes. Register as an individual or a team of three to join in this fun lakeside tradition. Registration includes green fees, lunch, dinner, swag bag, and LIVE virtual scoring for golf and fishing competitions.

Golf Format: 3-man Texas scramble. All players can hit all shots. Must use 3 tee shots from each player. Blue tees, except white tees for golfers age 65 and older. Ball can be moved 1 club length; can't move from rough to fairway, fairway to green, etc. Maximum score on any hole is a double bogey. If you miss your bogey attempt, pick up and go to the next hole to keep play moving.

*Bergamont dress code requires collared shirts and appropriate length shorts.

Fishing Format: Points will be awarded for legal size game fish. The top fishing team will receive 10 points, 2nd place 9 points, and so forth. Fishing points are deducted from each team's golf score to achieve their final total. Fishing is limited to Waubesa, Upper Mud and Monona.

Final Score: Teams' fishing score will be deducted from golf score. Prizes awarded to the low gross and low net teams. Ties go to lower golf score.

Optional Big Fish Contest: Cost is $10 per person. To qualify, a fish must be a legal-size gamefish: muskie (45"), pike (26"), bass (14"), or walleye (15"). Photo with verifier must be sent to official judge (phone number provided at event). Cash pot awarded for EACH of the largest legal bass, walleye, pike, and muskie.

Schedule

6:45 a.m. Check-in at Bergamont

7:30 a.m. Shotgun start

11:30 a.m. Lunch buffet at Bergamont

1:00 p.m. Fishing on Lake Waubesa

5:00 p.m. Fishing check-in at Christy's Landing followed by steak dinner

Questions?

For more information, contact Charlie Baumann at cvrbaumann@gmail.com or 608-214-1435.