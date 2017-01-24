Winter Bike Week

press release: Events being held throughout the city, with commuter stations and free coffee Mon-Fri, 7-9 am, different locations daily. See Madison Bikes or Madison Bike Winter for updates and daily events.

Sampling of events:

-Sun, 2/5 - Madison Bikes Winter Bike Scavenger Hunt Challenge, citywide, 2/5-2/10, use #MBwinterchallenge; Fat Bike Sled Pull, Lake Mendota, 1-3p

-Mon, 2/6 - Commuter Station @ Machinery Row, 7-9a*; MEAThead Ride, Ford's Gym, 7p

-Tues, 2-7 - Commuter Station @ Dickinson & Cap City Trail, 7-9a*; Winter bike maintenance @ Revolution, 6-8p

-Wed, 2/8 - Commuter Station @ corner of Atwood & Dunning, 7-9a*; Capital Brewery Ride, Capital Brewery, Middleton, 5:45-8p

-Thurs, 2/9 - Commuter Station inside HotelRED, 7-9a*; Lake Loop Ride, Barriques on Park, 6p

-Fri, 2/10 - Commuter Station inside HotelRED, 7-9a; Bike Winter Extravaganza/Celebration, Location and time TBD

*FREE Coffee, and possibly pastries or other yummy treats