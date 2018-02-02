press release: Demonstrating that biking isn’t just a summertime activity, the local bicycle advocacy group Madison Bikes is once again hosting a weeklong “Winter Bike Week” Feb 2-9, 2018.

Madison Bikes’ vision is that everyone should be able to bike anywhere in the city and surrounding communities, safely and conveniently, at any time of the year. Founding board member Michael Lemberger adds, “Obviously, February in Wisconsin doesn’t always present ideal biking conditions. Our Winter Bike Week activities will show that, with proper preparation, winter biking can be every bit as healthy, vigorous, and fun as biking on a beautiful July day.”

For a complete schedule of events that will continue to be updated, see our Winter Bike Week 2018 web page and Facebook event page.

Winter Bike Week Event Highlights

Group Rides: Winter biking novices and enthusiasts of all skill levels, are invited to join in on several casual, slow-paced group rides throughout the week. On February 5, the Monday Night MEAThead Ride kicks off at 7pm. On Tuesday evening, Madison Bikes board member Pepe Barros leads a fun-filled Winter Bike Week 2018 Ride at 6:30pm. Madison Bike Winter is hosting a Dane-to-Dane ride on Wednesday night at 6:30pm.

Photo Scavenger Hunt: To encourage Madisonians to get out on their bikes, Madison Bikes is hosting a Winter Bike Photo Scavenger Hunt. As a virtual scavenger hunt, participants will submit pictures of themselves and their bikes on social media in categories such as “February is a short(s) month” (riding in shorts) or “Welcome to …” (any of Madison’s neighborhood signs). Details on the challenge are available at our Facebook event page.

Bike Maintenance and Skills

A number of Winter Bike Week activities are designed to encourage and facilitate biking in difficult conditions. Revolution Cycles is hosting a Fat Bike Demo at Blue Mounds State Park on Saturday, (Feb 3) from 11am - 5pm. On Wed Feb 7, former Madison Bikes board member Chuck Strawser teaches a free Bike Traffic Skills Class at the University of Wisconsin Bicycle Resource Center from 12-1pm. A free set of bike lights goes to the first five attendees!

Commuter Stations for Winter Riders: Commuter stations offering free coffee and treats for people biking in the morning will be set up at various locations from 7am -9am throughout the week days (M-F, Feb 5 - 9).

Mon Feb 5: OUTDOOR commuter station on Capital City Trail at Machinery Row

Wed Feb 7: INDOOR commuter station at Canteen Taqueria and Tequila Bar, 111 S. Hamilton St.

Thurs Feb 8: INDOOR commuter station at HotelRED, 1501 Monroe St.

Thurs Feb 8: OUTDOOR commuter station on Capital City Trail at Dickinson St. (kid friendly!)

Fri Feb 9: INDOOR commuter station at Canteen Taqueria and Tequila Bar, 111 S. Hamilton St.

More information about the stations and their sponsors will be listed on our Facebook Event Page as well as on our website.

Friday caps off with an End-of-Week Happy Hour Celebration at the centrally located Bandung’s Nutty Bar, 600 Williamson St.