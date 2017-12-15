Winter Solstice Celebration

press release: Friday, December 15, from 6:30 to 8:30pm, Aldo Leopold Nature Center - 330 Femrite Drive, Monona

Cultures around the globe have celebrated the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year, a a time to reflect on the past year and look with hope to the coming. This family-friendly celebration is appropriate for all ages and will include nature crafts, a festive bonfire, yummy seasonal snacks and so much more!

Come celebrate the Winter Solstice while supporting children's environmental education at the Aldo Leopold Nature Center!

ALNC members: $6/person (Children 3 and younger are free)

Non-members: $10/person (Children 3 and younger are free)