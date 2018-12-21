Winter Solstice Celebration

press release: Cultures around the world have celebrated the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year, as a time to reflect on the past year and look forward to the coming one with hope and inspiration. Join us, friends and family as we explore solstice traditions under the stars that span centuries around the globe.

This public family-friendly celebration, appropriate for all ages, features:

- A naturalist-led night-time hike under the stars on Aldo Leopold Nature Center’s trails;

- Inspirational Winter Solstice stories from around the world;

- A festive bonfire and ceremonial burning of the Yule log;

- Nature crafts, including constructing a feeder that will provide food for our winter birds;

- Wassail made over a fire in the Children’s Shack; and

- Hot apple cider, delicious seasonal snacks and more!

Don’t miss this special night of joyful festivities on the longest night of the year as we look forward with inspiration and hope to lighter and longer days.

PRE-REGISTRATION IS ENCOURAGED, WALK-INS WELCOME.

ALNC members: $6/person (Children 3 and younger are free)

Non-members: $10/person (Children 3 and younger are free)