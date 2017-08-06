press release: The Madison Area Chefs Network is bringing Yum Yum Fest to Breese Stevens Field this summer for the fourth edition of the charitable event. The Most Delicious Day of the Summer will take place on Sunday, August 6 from 3:00 – 8:00 PM and will benefit the Community Action Coalition Double Dollars Program and The River Food Pantry.

Yum Yum Fest is a joint effort between the Madison Area Chef’s Network and Breese Stevens Field. The organizers have committed to a minimum donation of $5,000 to both the Community Action Coalition Double Dollars Program and The River Food Pantry.

With the move to Breese Stevens Field, Yum Yum Fest 2017 is expected to the biggest and best YYF to date. As in past years, the event will feature food and drink from the most celebrated restaurants in Dane County and beyond. Currently 25 restaurants are scheduled to participate with more expected. The lineup includes favorites like Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, A Pig in a Fur Coat, Estrellon, Harvest and Madison Sourdough. This year’s menus will also feature wine, liquor, and custom cocktails. Entertainment will be provided by a DJ throughout the event.

Tickets for the August 6 event go on sale Friday, May 12 at 9:00 AM. Tickets are $10 in advance and $13.50 on the day of the event. Tickets include admission to the event. All food and beverages must be purchased at the event. Food will be served in small plate offerings at $5 per plate. Madison Area Chefs Network restaurants participating in Yum Yum Fest include: A Pig in a Fur Coat, Adamah, Bandit, Banzo, Bloom Bake Shop, Brasserie V, Casetta Kitchen, Dough Baby Bakery, Driftless Café, Estrellon, Gotham, Harvest, Layla’s Persian Food, Liliana’s, Madison Sourdough, Lucille, Morris Ramen, Muramoto, Oliver’s, Osteria Papavero, Pizza Brutta, RED Sushi, Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, Sardine, The Green Owl, The Madison Blind.

Breese Stevens Field is a multi-purpose stadium listed on the National Registry of Historic Places and located in downtown Madison on East Washington Avenue. The facility is managed by Big Top Baseball, the same group that operates the Madison Mallards and three other baseball teams throughout Wisconsin. The stadium hosts athletic events, concerts, community events and more annually.