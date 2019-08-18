Yum Yum Fest

Breese Stevens Field 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Yum Yum Fest is a joint effort between the Madison Area Chef’s Network and Breese Stevens Field. Last year 28 local and regional restaurants participated in Yum Yum Fest. 

3 PM - 7 PM, Sunday, August 18, 2019

VIP Early Access Ticket     $17.50 in advance; $20.25 at the gate. Includes access to the event beginning at 2:00 PM, so you can be the first in line. Fees not included.

General Admission     $10.50 in advance; $13.25 at the gate. Fees not included. Children under the age of 12 are free. 

Food Pricing Food items will cost $5 each. CASH ONLY. An ATM will be provided at the festival. 

Breese Stevens Field 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Fairs & Festivals, Fundraisers
Food & Drink
