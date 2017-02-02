The house always wins

The Robin Room debuts first original cocktail menu

by

To the delight of Madison’s cocktail nerds, the talented bartenders at the Robin Room rolled out their first-ever menu of house originals on Jan. 25. The drink list is small, but it is mighty — five lovely yet understated concoctions.

Some are riffs on classic cocktails. The Baisden, named after its creator, RR bartender Peter Baisden, is a reimagined Gibson (another drink named after the guy who invented it), made with Nolet’s gin, dry vermouth, pink peppercorn tincture and salt. If you’ve never had a salt-and-pepper martini before, try it — it’s crisp and refreshing.

Wisconsin’s unofficial state cocktail, the old fashioned, gets a revamp as well. The Elder employs Banks 7 island rum, allspice liqueur, Pierre Ferrand dry curaçao and house-made bitters for a spicy, almost Jamaican take on the classic supper club staple. Another riff, the Compromise, uses single-barrel bourbon, blood orange cordial, plus Angostura and cherry bark-vanilla bitters for a fragrant and updated version. Call it a new fashioned, if you will.

For the more adventurous, try La Tentadora (Spanish for “the temptress”). Silver tequila is infused with zippy firecracker tea (a collaboration with neighboring Macha Tea Company). Cinnamon syrup, Angostura bitters, plus lemon and orange juices complete this uniquely spicy creation.

Tags

by

Dining2016_sprocket300x50

Print

Thursday

February 2, 2017

Friday

February 3, 2017

Saturday

February 4, 2017

Sunday

February 5, 2017

Monday

February 6, 2017

Tuesday

February 7, 2017

Wednesday

February 8, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

FOOD & DRINK

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer