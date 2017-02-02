The house always wins

× Expand Dylan Brogan Sí, La Tentadora is a temptress.

To the delight of Madison’s cocktail nerds, the talented bartenders at the Robin Room rolled out their first-ever menu of house originals on Jan. 25. The drink list is small, but it is mighty — five lovely yet understated concoctions.

Some are riffs on classic cocktails. The Baisden, named after its creator, RR bartender Peter Baisden, is a reimagined Gibson (another drink named after the guy who invented it), made with Nolet’s gin, dry vermouth, pink peppercorn tincture and salt. If you’ve never had a salt-and-pepper martini before, try it — it’s crisp and refreshing.

Wisconsin’s unofficial state cocktail, the old fashioned, gets a revamp as well. The Elder employs Banks 7 island rum, allspice liqueur, Pierre Ferrand dry curaçao and house-made bitters for a spicy, almost Jamaican take on the classic supper club staple. Another riff, the Compromise, uses single-barrel bourbon, blood orange cordial, plus Angostura and cherry bark-vanilla bitters for a fragrant and updated version. Call it a new fashioned, if you will.

For the more adventurous, try La Tentadora (Spanish for “the temptress”). Silver tequila is infused with zippy firecracker tea (a collaboration with neighboring Macha Tea Company). Cinnamon syrup, Angostura bitters, plus lemon and orange juices complete this uniquely spicy creation.