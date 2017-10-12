Eats events

Squash-packed dinner at Casetta Kitchen, lesson on pioneering cooking at Madison Children’s Museum and Mexican street tacos workshop hosted by VOM FASS, this week in fun fall events so you won’t be bored out of your gourd.

Friday dinner series

Friday, Oct. 13

This four-course meal at Casetta Kitchen stars salmon rilletes, brussels sprouts with warm bacon vinaigrette, bavette steak and apples with crème fraîche ice cream and almonds. Items can be ordered a la carte and wine pairings are available. Set menu ($40); call 608-467-8108 for reservations. At 222 W. Washington Ave., 5-9 pm.

Cabin cooking

Saturday, Oct. 14

See how early Wisconsin settlers fixed a meal. The demonstration at the Madison Children’s Museum aims to teach kids about the past through food (including tastings!), as well as lessons on math, social skills, science and cooking. Tickets ($8) at madisonchildrensmuseum.org. At 100 N. Hamilton Street, noon-2 pm.

Street tacos

Tuesday - Wednesday, Oct. 17 - Oct. 18

Learn recipes and techniques for traditional Mexican street tacos at this cooking class that doubles as a meal. Menu includes authentic street corn, grilled carne asada tacos, tacos pastor, calabacitas tacos and homemade churros. Tickets ($50) at tinyurl.com/streettacosclass. At Vom Fass-west, 3248 University Ave., Tuesday 1-3 pm and Wednesday 5:30-7:30 pm.