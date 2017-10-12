Eats events

Friday dinner series

Friday, Oct. 13

This four-course meal at Casetta Kitchen stars salmon rilletes, brussels sprouts with warm bacon vinaigrette, bavette steak and apples with crème fraîche ice cream and almonds. Items can be ordered a la carte and wine pairings are available. Set menu ($40); call 608-467-8108 for reservations. At 222 W. Washington Ave., 5-9 pm.

Cabin cooking

Saturday, Oct. 14

See how early Wisconsin settlers fixed a meal. The demonstration at the Madison Children’s Museum aims to teach kids about the past through food (including tastings!), as well as lessons on math, social skills, science and cooking. Tickets ($8) at madisonchildrensmuseum.org. At 100 N. Hamilton Street, noon-2 pm.

Street tacos

Tuesday - Wednesday, Oct. 17 - Oct. 18

Learn recipes and techniques for traditional Mexican street tacos at this cooking class that doubles as a meal. Menu includes authentic street corn, grilled carne asada tacos, tacos pastor, calabacitas tacos and homemade churros. Tickets ($50) at tinyurl.com/streettacosclass. At Vom Fass-west, 3248 University Ave., Tuesday 1-3 pm and Wednesday 5:30-7:30 pm.