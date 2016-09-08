Confectionery on the move

Local chocolate maker Infusion Chocolates has outgrown its kitchen at Hilldale Mall and is making plans to expand on Monroe Street next year. Pending approval from the city, Infusion will take over the storefront at 2503 Monroe St., once home to Zander’s Interiors, which is now next door at 2501 Monroe St.

Owner Ann Culligan says she hasn’t decided on whether to keep a retail presence at Hilldale. She will be selling handmade chocolates at the Monroe Street location and is hoping to have an outdoor seating area, too. Infusion started in Madison in 2008. It makes 40 different kinds of truffles, a line of chocolate bars and other confections.

Yahara Bay Distillery is just weeks away from moving to its new production facility at 6250 Nesbitt Road in Fitchburg. The distillery spent $1.5 million on the build-out of its new headquarters, which will also include an events center for weddings and other gatherings. The space is four times larger than its current home at 3118 Kingsley Way.

For the first time in three decades, Pasqual’s does not have a location on Monroe Street. The Southwestern restaurant let its lease expire at 1851 Monroe St. Pasqual’s restaurants in Verona, Hilldale and East Washington Avenue are staying put. Pasqual’s original location in the 2500 block of Monroe Street was one of the first Tex-Mex restaurants in town.

And Coffee Gallerie, 1865 Northport Drive, served its last cup of joe on Aug. 31.