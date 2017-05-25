Openings and closings

Now open

After a lingering soft opening period, Fuegos is now fully open at 904 Williamson St., 608-630-8400. The eatery is hoping to attract vegetarians and ethically concerned carnivores. Fuegos specializes in steaks, tapas and vegan entrees.

Mad Boiling Crab, 201 W. Gorham St., 608- 819-6168, is open in the downtown space recently home to AJ Bombers. The new restaurant serves blue and Dungeness crabs as well as lobsters (live until cooking), catfish, raw oysters and calamari.

Closed

608 Sports Bar & Restaurant has closed after barely a year doing business at 1738 Fordem Ave. Before moving to the east side, 608 operated on the 200 block of State Street for two years.

New Orleans Take-Out East, 1920 Fordem Ave., served its last po’ boy on May 20. The Cajun/Creole restaurant had been in business for over three decades. A second location under different ownership remains open at 1517 Monroe St.