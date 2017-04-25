Orpheum adds familiar face

Seattle-based Live Nation has been responsible for booking shows into the Orpheum Theater on State Street since April 2016, when the Paras family turned the keys to the venue over to them. But Live Nation hasn’t really had a local face to its talent-buying — until now.

Live Nation recently tabbed Madison native Toffer Christensen as its local talent buyer focused on Madison. Christensen has 16 years of experience booking club shows with the New York City-based Blue Note Entertainment, and has also booked shows through his own promotion company, T Presents, since 2012.

“I grew up going to these places,” says Christensen of Madison’s live music venues. “It’s exciting to be able to come back here and do this.”

Christensen has wanted to move his family back from New York to Madison and set up shop for years, but his first effort unexpectedly fizzled. The agreement he signed with the Gebhardt Company to move into the Cosmos space on East Washington Avenue — the same space that now will house The Sylvee, the new music venue owned and operated by Christensen’s primary music-scene rivals Frank Productions — fell apart, reportedly over financing issues, a suggestion Christensen disputed at the time. (See “How Did Frank Productions Venue Return to East Wash?”)

Christensen gracefully sidesteps any suggestion that any hard feelings remain. “It’s not about local competition,” he says. “It’s about educating the industry about Madison, and why Madison is a great place to play.”

Charlie Goldstone, president of Frank Productions Concerts LLC, is similarly diplomatic about the situation.

“We feel strongly that concerts are best promoted by people who live and are invested in the community, so it’s a positive step for Live Nation and the Orpheum,” says Goldstone. “With the backing of such a successful company, I’m sure he will do a fine job. “

In addition to the Orpheum, Christensen expects to book Live Nation shows into other local venues, including the Barrymore Theatre, Monona Terrace and Wisconsin Union Theater.

Christensen says he will be lining up shows for audiences of varying sizes, from 50 to 2,300. “Madison is a market Live Nation is willing to invest in,” he says. “They’re an international company with tons of resources. I can draw on those resources, and we put that into creating a local feel.”

Christensen’s Madison roots could be a big plus for him in that regard.

“I don’t think they [Live Nation] wanted to drop someone in here who didn’t understand the market,” Christensen says. “It’s not about making money. It’s about supporting local spaces.”

For now, Christensen is focused on sending out offers and trying to build on industry relationships. Live Nation just booked Arlo Guthrie into the Union Theater and has a few more shows ready to announce soon.

“I get to book an amazing venue. I’m excited about building on that,” says Christensen of his Orpheum responsibilities. “I want to show that Live Nation is locally focused.”