Our SummerTimes 2017 getaways

× Expand Wesley Hamilton

Roughin’ it

Rock Island State Park is the perfect spot to get away from it all

My family has the same conversation every year while waiting for the Karfi, the small passenger ferry that shepherds campers to and from Rock Island State Park. Next year we are bringing less stuff.

Three tents. Several totes of food. Four coolers (two just for beer). Tarps in case it rains. Camp chairs. Frisbees. A chessboard. Hammocks. Inflatables for the beach. Binoculars. Guides on Wisconsin birds and plants. A hatchet. A handsaw we always bring but never use. A kitchen’s worth of utensils. A collapsible cart to truck all these luxuries from the ferry dock to our site. And two cast iron frying pans.

This is how the Brogans take on the great outdoors.

We’ve camped on Rock Island a few days each year since I was in the first grade. This July will mark our 24th visit to the park. No RVs, cars or even bikes are allowed on the island. There are no restaurants. No electricity. No showers. Nearly all the bathrooms are pit toilets (only recently were a pair of flush toilets installed). But it’s Rock Island’s lack of amenities, its acres of quiet wilderness and its geographic isolation that keeps us coming back each year.

Many visit the park just for the day, which is enough time to walk to the Pottawatomie Lighthouse, the oldest in Wisconsin. Volunteer docents give tours of the

historic building in exchange for living there for part of the summer. But others stay for days in the main campground. The most adventurous will hike over a mile to the secluded backpacking campsites. That’s the middle of nowhere in the middle of nowhere.

× Expand Linda Falkenstein Campers love to watch the sunset from the rocky beach or elaborate stone boathouse.

Most years, we race up the less touristy-side of the Door peninsula on Highway 57 — past Valmy, Baileys Harbor and Gills Rock — to catch the car ferry to Washington Island. Once there, we dash past the Albatross, Mann’s Mercantile, Schoolhouse Beach Park and the Farm Museum to reach Jacksonport Harbor, where campers park their cars before boarding the person-only Karfi ferry.

On one recent pilgrimage, my wife and I as well as my brother and parents arrived just in time to catch the last Karfi of the day. A young couple, backpackers, were the only other passengers. They seemed like the type who cut their toothbrushes in half to reduce the weight of their packs. True outdoors people who, days in advance, carefully portion handfuls of gorp to eat for lunch on the trail. They look baffled as we transfer bag after bag, cooler after cooler onto the small ferry. It’s an embarrassing amount of stuff but it’s the price we pay for being able to eat well and imbibe among the trees. Not to mention Pepperidge Farm cookies to snack on late at night.

The captain of the Karfi is ready to end his day and we begin the 15-minute excursion to Rock Island. The elaborate stone boathouse grows larger as we approach, the ship’s bow swaying against the heavy waves of Lake Michigan.

Since the state bought the land in 1965, Rock Island State Park has been a summer retreat for thousands of visitors each year. The whole island was once the vacation estate of inventor and industrialist Chester Thordarson. A native of Iceland, Thordarson immigrated to the United States at a young age. After working for the Chicago Edison Company, he founded his own manufacturing business that made industrial and commercial electrical components. His innovative transformers, inductors and high-voltage coils helped build the modern energy grid and made him millions.

In 1910, Thordarson used his fortune to purchase nearly all of Rock Island (the U.S. Coast Guard still owns a small section where it maintains an automated navigation light near the original lighthouse). During the first half of the 20th century, crews of laborers, artisans and landscapers came to the island to build Thordarson’s private resort.

His most striking addition to Rock Island is the boathouse. It‘s the size of a palace ballroom and functions as a museum and de facto shelter for campers during downpours.

And it’s called Rock Island for a reason. There are countless rounded, pale grey stones throughout the island and along its shore. Visitors frequently stack them into artful formations along the water. It’s a common sight to see silhouettes against the horizon skipping rocks by the dock, where campers gather to watch the sunset. Heck, all of the structures Thordarson built on the island — many of which still stand — are made of the island’s native stone.

× Expand Linda Falkenstein Chicago industrialist Chester Thordarson incorporated Icelandic motifs in his grand boathouse made from island rocks. His dream was to create an Icelandic-themed resort on Rock Island.

From the dock, it’s a half-mile walk to the nearest campsites. With supplies in tow, you trek from the dock past the stone wall — another legacy of the Thordarson-era — past the spigot with drinkable water and the woodpile where the ranger sells campfire logs from 4:30-6:30 p.m. With our excessive amount of provisions, it usually takes several trips to-and-from the dock to complete the haul.

The 42 sites in the campground vary. Some have relatively private access to Lake Michigan and tall trees to provide shade. We soured on these sites during one of our first stays on the island. It’s likely not the norm, but there were so many black flies that year that three or four of the buggers would congregate on a wayward Cheerio.

Better may be the breezy campsites atop the cliffs on the southwest corner of the island or those nearer the sandy beach. As you continue down the main path (past an old cemetery of early European settlers) there’s a cluster of campsites in a valley-like area surrounded by sand dunes. If you are camping with a few families or friends, these sites are close together, beach-adjacent yet still under a protective tree canopy. Archeologists say a Potawatomi village, complete with a palisade, was on this land in the 17th century.

By the time my dad, brother and I take the last load of supplies to the campsite, the tents are up, a table cloth is on the picnic table and the camp chairs have been placed around the fire pit. Per tradition, the first night on Rock Island we feast on fillets of fresh white fish cooked over a campfire. The cast-iron pans don’t seem as heavy the next morning when frying up potatoes, green beans and thick-cut bacon.

Once camp is established, your options are wonderfully limited. You can head down to the beach for a swim. Hike the Thordarson Loop Trail — in total 6.5 miles — which takes you by the lighthouse, the site of a long abandoned fishing village where eagles are known to roost and along the tall bluffs on the north side of the island.

If you’re up for a challenge, try to find all the cliff carvings made by Thordarson workers decades prior. Or hang out in the open space near the boathouse. It’s usually filled with people flying kites, playing touch football or, after dusk, looking at planets and binary star systems through telescopes pointed at the inky black sky.

But most nights, the only thing to do is toast marshmallows, sing songs and tell ghosts stories in front of a crackling fire. —Dylan Brogan

× Expand Wesley Hamilton

A piece of the good life

The Driftless Area pie tour may not change your life, but it could change your waistline

After a rather vanilla childhood in the suburbs of southern California, I fell in love with a Wisconsin girl. Her family roots are in southwestern Wisconsin, the Driftless Area, where her ancestors immigrated to from Cornwall to dig lead and raise cattle. From the first time I drove through Green, Iowa, Grant, Lafayette and Vernon Counties, I was smitten. After 33 years, two kids and three dogs, this is my home.

Because I grew up without much of a sense of place, I found myself fascinated with the personalities of each town I would visit. What I learned quickly is that the Cornish, the Germans and the Scandinavians were all excellent bakers and I love baked goods. Specifically, I love pie.

So what better thing to do on a lazy Monday than drive through southern Wisconsin, stopping at local cafes and diners to get a piece of pie? I already had a handful of favorites, and my friends suggested a few more.

I have a full tank of gas and loose-fitting pants. Co-pilot navigates and promises to assist me in the sampling. Magnanimous, my co-pilot.

I first found Monticello’s M&M Cafe 15 years ago, just as staff was closing up for the day. There were two pieces of banana cream left, so I took both of them: one for immediate consumption, one for later. This was an astonishingly good banana cream, one of the best I ever had. It was full of bananas held together with a thick, eggy custard, topped with whipped cream.

× Expand Darren Bush M&M Cafe’s house special is Amish pie, simple but oh-so-rich.

Over the counter was a sign that said “For Sale.” The owners were tired and ready for a break, but had a hard time finding a buyer. I hoped they would. They stayed and chatted with me 20 minutes after closing. I bought an M&M mug and bid them farewell.

The good news is that Jim Schubert took over the operation of this 1930s-style diner, so the pie continues.

We stop in early this Monday morning and meet Jim, owner and cook. He knows each customer by name and is already busy at the grill. I tell him I need breakfast, but pie is the priority.

Amish cream pie is the specialty. Amish cream is a simple recipe: cream or half and half, sugar and cornstarch. It’s simple, but it’s not easy. This one has a lovely, rich custard. The crust is underbaked, though. I also try a slice of chocolate raspberry; the crust is better.

We need to come back another day and give the M&M another round of sampling.

The next stop is 65 miles west at Friederick’s Family Restaurant in Fennimore. The parking lot is packed with Buick Regals, except for one spot left for us. Several tables of blue-haired ladies are enjoying animated conversations. We sit at the counter and are brought menus, which we decline. “We’re here for pie.”

Friederick’s has been around for years but has been under new ownership for the past two. Baker and co-owner Sarah Fischer has 15 years of restaurant management experience, and she was friends with the Friederick family. “Sue Friederick and I used to joke about me buying them someday,” says Fischer. “I always loved to cook, so we made the deal.”

As at many small-town family restaurants, the daily pie specials are listed on a dry-erase board and removed as they sell out. There are already a few blank spaces, so pie is a seller here.

We order a banana cream as a benchmark, then ask our waitress for suggestions. “Oh, ya gotta try the apple,” she says. Co-pilot and I give each other the side-eye. In our experience, restaurant apple pie is often lacking.

The banana cream is tasty, but nothing mild-blowing, sweet and not heavy on bananas. Then the apple shows up. It’s warm and smells wonderful; not of cinnamon, but nutmeg. The apples are cooked perfectly, the topping crumbly and not too sweet, and the crust is perfectly flaky. I call back to the kitchen: “Lard crust, right?”

“Yup, it’s lard.” I knew it. The best restaurant apple pie I have ever eaten. We get the bill: $6.31 for two pieces of pie and a nice conversation. It’s time to move on.

Twenty-four miles northeast of Fennimore is Vicki’s Cozy Cafe in Muscoda. Funky pink tile and green Formica countertops enliven the dining room where there’s more counter seats than tables. We join a crowd of construction workers and farm hands in brandless hoodies and ask for the house specialties; our waitress reels off a few options. We choose the coconut caramel pecan and the strawberry cream cheese.

Both pies have graham cracker crusts, but well done and not overly crumbly. The caramel coconut pecan has a lovely texture, with well-toasted coconut and pecans. It’s too sweet for me, but I appreciate it in the abstract. I know people who would like this.

The strawberry cream tastes like real strawberries. We talk to owner Vicki Sander, who reveals the secret: “Oh, that’s Gramma Sandy’s homemade strawberry freezer jelly.” Apparently Gramma Sandy comes in to bake the strawberry pies, and brings her own stash of the good stuff.

We learn the history of Vicki’s. Before it was Vicki’s, it was Mary’s. Before Mary’s it was Lila’s and before that it was Miller’s Cafe. Our waitress, Di, at the cafe since 1991, has worked at all the iterations. “She’s like family,” says Vicki. “I don’t know what we’d do without her.”

From Muscoda we head north-west up the Kickapoo Valley on my favorite highway in the world, Highway 131. We pass through blossoming apple trees that will no doubt provide us with apples this fall. The restaurant we want to hit, the Driftless Cafe, is closed, so we head for Borgen’s in Westby, 11 miles farther north. Settled by Norwegians, Westby appears to have more Norwegian flags per capita than Oslo. Welkommen til Westby.

× Expand Darren Bush Borgen’s Cafe shows no restraint with the meringue that tops this lemon pie.

Borgen’s Cafe is a typical small-town cafe, right on the main drag. As we enter I look toward the kitchen and see a huge, round refrigerated case, rotating shelves slowly exposing huge wedges of pie.

We’re speeding down Pie Highway with the cruise control set to gluttony anyway, so we order three: double crust apple, lemon meringue and raisin sour cream. The apple is perfectly cooked, the crust falling-apart flaky, the spices subtle and balanced. Co-pilot says it’s the best double crust pie she’s ever had. High praise indeed.

The lemon meringue is almost comical. It might better be called meringue lemon. It’s six inches tall, with five inches of white, fluffy meringue that’s not too sweet (a common meringue faux pas) and perfectly golden on top.

The raisin sour cream is decadent. The custard is sweet and almost too rich; the plump raisins are huge and juicy and add a lovely wine-y flavor. I ask our waitress how many egg yolks go into this custard. Without blinking she replies “six.” I suddenly understand why the meringues are so bountiful; those whites have to go somewhere.

Co-pilot thinks it’s too sweet and rich, but I remind her that we’re on the back end of 11 pieces of pie, and anything that isn’t made of kale would probably seem too rich.

I ask if we can talk to the baker and is told that Deb comes in to bake at 3:30 a.m. and goes home at 10 a.m. That’s why the pie is so good; it’s made daily. We box up the rest of our spoils and bounce ourselves to the truck.

266 miles. Eleven pieces of pie. Our verdict? We could do this four or five times and not even make a dent in the pie population of southwestern Wisconsin. There are dozens of small cafes with pie that need discovery. The good news is we’re up to the task. —Darren Bush

× Expand Wesley Hamilton

The Trailsplitter

Wisconsin man makes historic two-wheeled escape across border

School was out and the kids’ summer vacation landed on our house with a thud. The sight of our two teens parked on the couch had me thinking. If they weren’t going to go anywhere, then maybe I would.

For years I’d enjoyed day trips biking on the Glacial Drumlin and Military Ridge state trails, but I disliked having to turn around and come home before dark. The idea of camping along the paths had long intrigued me, though I was hardly a seasoned camper or cyclist.

With the completion of the Badger State Trail in 2007, it even became possible to bike south from Madison across the state line into Illinois. What I needed was a destination worth a few nights of sleeping on the ground.

I’d been reading Sarah Vowell’s Assassination Vacation, in which she riffs on her visits to oft-ignored historical landmarks. After I finished reading Doris Kearns Goodwin’s Team of Rivals, the Land of Lincoln beckoned anew.

My destination would be Freeport, 20 miles below the Wisconsin border and site of a Lincoln-Douglas debate in 1858. Due to the geekiness of my quest, this mission would have to be carried out alone.

Other cities have glorious histories, but Freeport has a political doctrine named after it. It was there that Lincoln got Democratic Sen. Stephen Douglas to declare that despite the Supreme Court’s Dred Scott ruling (which said blacks had no rights), he believed that territorial voters could still ban slavery. This outraged southern Democrats and two years later their convention was split over “the Freeport Heresy.” The seeds of Lincoln’s electoral victory were sown here. The bike trail would lead me right to the spot.

A quick search on the internet indicated a campsite along the way, in Orangeville. A call confirmed the small town had free camping right at their trailhead, two miles south of the border. Now I had no excuse.

I had pedaled long distances before. I’d made a similar pilgrimage from my home to the farm where Bob La Follette was born and raised, in southwestern Dane County. On that trip, the driftless hills proved to be real thigh-busters, but I did reach the Bethlehem of progressivism.

The farmer pulling out of his driveway gave me a knowing nod as I took pictures. After I made it home I charted my ride online. I’d biked exactly 100 miles. My horizons had been widened.

So my plan was to make camp in Orangeville the first day. The following day, I’d head to Freeport and return to my tent by nightfall. It would take one more day to return to Madison. I’d just wing it — no training, no complaining. I wasn’t even going to stretch.

× Expand David Michael Miller Orangeville, Illinois, makes a good stopover. There’s free camping plus a diner, a pizzeria and two taverns.

I’d travel light, with a one-man tent and bedroll stuffed into the milk crate on my bike, wrapped in plastic sheeting. With no cookware, Lycra or Gore-Tex, I hit the dusty limestone.

The day started hot, but the trail was shaded most of the way. Nevertheless, I was parched. A tiny arrow sign promising COLD BEER appeared pathside near Paoli. I repaired to Dot’s Tavern, a bar in the basement of a house. As the first customer of the day, I was warmly served up carbs and conversation by the lone bartender.

Other towns along the Badger State trail also deserved my investigation, but I wanted to make Orangeville before sundown. Towns like Belleville and Monroe had peaked with the railroads, yet the removal of the tracks gave me access to their shops and cafes. Maybe on the way back.

I reached the highlight of the trail, the Stewart Tunnel. Blasted out of solid rock in 1887, the tunnel is 400 yards long and has a bend to it that blocks the traveler from seeing the light at the other end. Walking my bike into the blackness amidst the trilling of unseen birds proved rather unnerving, but my headlight spared me groping the walls. An unexpected thrill.

As I crossed the state line, the trail became the Jane Addams Trail, named for the Chicago progressive. With the sun going down ahead of me, Orangeville was living up to its name. The trail opened up and I arrived in the small park that would be my bivouac.

It was barely a campsite, but it had shelter, grill and Porta Potty. Its main feature was a defunct mill that had been dressed up as a haunted house.

I was eager to go into town and get my fish fry on, so I quickly set up my pup tent. I imagined myself in a slasher flick, with the audience screaming at that idiot pitching his tent next to the clearly marked HAUNTED MILL.

Orangeville’s few businesses sit halfway up a hill, featuring a diner, a pizza parlor and two taverns, both seemingly named Bud Light. Famished, I feasted on a fish basket over the bar. As a beer seeped into my bloodstream, I felt I’d conquered Illinois.

I woke the next morning with aching calves, but hit the trail to Freeport right after breakfast. With only 16 miles to go compared with yesterday’s 60, I would soon be treading where Lincoln trod, in Debate Square.

I confess that I was underwhelmed. Freeport, a city of 25,000, has all the charm of any Midwestern village with its storefronts of formerly useful shops crowded with crafts, but somehow I expected something grander. I know Lincoln was there for only a day, but I craved a city decked out in bunting and stovepipe hats.

× Expand David Michael Miller Bring a light to navigate the Stewart Tunnel (left) on the Badger State Trail. Freeport (right), site of a significant debate between Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas in 1858.

Debate Square carried some of the built-in awe of “It happened here,” but I was annoyed by the second-rate statues of Lincoln and Douglas. Not only did they seem carelessly rendered, but Lincoln is folded into a chair while “the Little Giant” Douglas speaks standing, towering over him. The plaques lining the grounds told me nothing new. A C-SPAN video featuring lousy re-enactors wasn’t helping. Daniel Day-Lewis is a tough act to follow.

I rubbernecked downtown a while longer. After a pleasing ride through a few humble neighborhoods, I pedaled back to Orangeville.

I woke Sunday morning to a windy drizzle and reckoned I’d dry out my tent under the shelter. A villager approached, in fact the guy I’d called from the number on the website. He was checking up on me. I told him I was pleased with my Orangeville stay, although I’d thought there would be more campers. He said that I’d been their third camper that season, halfway through June. Still, he liked telling me about the town, and the Haunted Mill, which the state had shut down for want of a sprinkler system. He wished me well, kidding that my ride back was going to be uphill, owing to the generally flat trail’s slight grade.

With the drizzle dissipating, I headed for home. My knees began to scream, but with the sun now flickering through the trees, I was trying not to listen. Still, they persuaded me to pass up the towns on my way back. Fie on me.

Maybe I should have stretched. —David Michael Miller

