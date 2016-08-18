John Legend added as an AmFam ambassador

When American Family Insurance decided to add a musician to its distinctive “brand ambassador” program, one name quickly rose to the top: John Legend.

“He makes anthems,” says Dwayne Maddox, sponsorships and events manager for American Family. “We were looking for a sound, music and theme that would inspire people to pursue and protect their dreams. We felt his music really spoke to that aesthetic.”

The singer-songwriter, who has won 10 Grammy awards and an Academy award, becomes the latest celebrity spokesperson for the Madison-based insurance and financial company.

But don’t get excited about a concert in Madison just yet. “We don’t have any public performances slated for him,” Maddox says. “It’s something we could revisit maybe next year.

The New York Times has written that Legend is “a dignified Ivy League-educated pianist and singer who specializes in romantic neo-soul songs, [who] is often photographed sitting at a baby grand in a V-neck sweater and tailored pants.” But, the paper added, Legend “can also muster a hip-hop swagger.”

American Family’s ambassador program, which started with UW and Olympic hockey star, Jessie Vetter, has grown to include several athletes, including Kevin Durant, J.J. Watt, and Derek Jeter. Isthmus co-owner Mark Tauscher, a former Green Bay Packer, is also an ambassador for the company.

Legend will curate music for the company’s promotions and commercials, possibly allowing some of his songs to be used or even writing exclusive songs for the company. Maddox says people are likely to start seeing Legend’s presence with American Family this fall.

“He’ll also have possible appearances in commercials and campaigns,” Maddox says. “Right now, we don’t have specific dates on that, but it’s something we could see happening down the line with our partnership.”