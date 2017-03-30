Week in Review: Mar. 23-29, 2017

Wednesday, March 22

The first Marquette Law School Poll of 2017 shows President Donald Trump’s approval rating is at 41 percent, and Gov. Scott Walker’s is at 45 percent. Alternative fact: They are both winning bigly!

Friday, March 24

In an embarrassing defeat, House Speaker Paul Ryan abruptly pulls the American Health Care Act after telling Trump he doesn’t have enough votes to pass the bill. Which is lower in carbs, eating crow or eating humble pie?

Saturday, March 25

Madison’s Oscar Mayer plant will remain open through June, the Wisconsin State Journal reports. The facility was initially slated to close at the end of March, but the timetable has been pushed back numerous times. Because why not string along laid-off employees?

Monday, March 27

Madison police are investigating the homicide of a man found dead in a downtown apartment. The body of Andrew G. Nesbitt, 46, was found when his roommate returned home from a weekend out of town. No suspects yet.

Tuesday, March 28

Republicans in the state Legislature introduce a proposal to allow people to legally carry hidden handguns without a license. The bill immediately draws bipartisan opposition (for obvious reasons) but one of its co-sponsors, Sen. Dave Craig (R-Big Bend), tells the State Journal, “It’s all about freedom.” Which is just another word for nothing left to lose.

Thursday, March 30

Do you love Bob Dylan, the great state of Wisconsin and have tens of thousands of dollars to spare? A Los Angeles auction house is offering a hand-penned lyric sheet of a song Dylan wrote about the Dairy State in 1961. Bidding starts at $30,000.