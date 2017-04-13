Week in Review: Apr. 6-12, 2017

Wednesday, April 5

Several dozen Wisconsin dairy farmers are struggling after Grassland Dairy Products announces it won’t accept their milk after May 1, the Wisconsin State Journal reports. Why? Blame Canada. A new pricing structure there increased the cost of importing U.S. dairy. Make Canada great again?

Thursday, April 6

The state Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee scraps Gov. Scott Walker’s road-funding proposal in favor of negotiating a new deal from scratch. Nobody likes Walker’s idea to borrow more money and delay road construction projects. But Walker refuses to raise taxes.

Sunday, April 9

× Expand Jeff Miller/UW-Madison Revelry_Music_Fest13_3275

UW-Madison’s Revelry Music and Arts Festival is officially dead, the Badger Herald reports. Declining student interest and funding cuts were the fatal blows to the university-sponsored party, which launched in 2013 as an alternative to the annual shitshow that is the Mifflin Street Block Party.

Tuesday, April 11

For the first time in 20 years, the Wisconsin Hardy Plant Society of Madison has canceled its annual spring sale, one of the largest in the state. The reason? Fear over the slow creep of an invasive “jumping worm” that destroys soil, breeds quickly and is impossible to eradicate.

Wednesday, April 12

Republican state lawmakers introduce a package of four bills intended to reduce homelessness in Wisconsin and create an Interagency Council on Homelessness, the State Journal reports. Advocates for the homeless call the proposal “a huge step forward,” but Rep. Melissa Sargent (D-Madison) calls it a “cosmeticsolution.”