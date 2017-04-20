Week in Review: Apr. 13-19, 2017

Friday, April 14

The nationwide manhunt for Joseph Jakubowski ends peacefully after a tip from a Vernon County farmer leads authorities to the fugitive’s campsite on a farm in southwest Wisconsin. Jakubowski is found with five guns, ammunition, a samurai-type sword and his 161-page manifesto.

Saturday, April 15

A car hits three pedestrians on the sidewalk near the 400 block of South Park Street around 7:30 p.m. One victim, 24-year-old Wenxin Huai, a UW-Madison graduate student from China, dies from her injuries. The driver, 32-year-old Kong Vang, is tentatively charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

Monday, April 17

The city’s Engineering Division lays out options for fixing up areas of John Nolen Drive, including the intersection at Blair, East Wilson and Williamson streets, which in recent years has seen nearly 100 car crashes and nine bicycle crashes. Among the ideas is a bicycle-pedestrian overpass connecting downtown to Law Park.

Tuesday, April 18

President Donald Trump signs his “Buy American, Hire American” executive order at the headquarters of Snap-On Inc., a tool manufacturing company in Kenosha. The order restricts a visa program that allows companies to bring in highly skilled foreign workers. Trump also promises to “call Canada” and ask what’s up with its restrictions on importing Wisconsin milk. Glad to have this legendary dealmaker on the case.

Jamie Kuhn submits 123 signatures to get on the ballot for a special Dane County Board election to replace Supv. Dave de Felice, who retired after 13 years. Kuhn will be the only one on the June 13 ballot. That was easy.