Week in Review: August 18-24, 2016

Thursday, Aug. 18

Could the UW System tuition freeze be melting? On the same day the UW Board of Regents approves a plan to ask the state for an increase of $42.5 million in funding for the 2017-19 state budget, Gov. Scott Walker says he hasn’t decided yet whether to propose extending the freeze for one or both years of the biennium.

Monday, Aug. 22

To pee or not to pee? That remains the question. A federal judge in Texas blocks the Obama administration’s directive to allow transgender students to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity after 13 states, including Wisconsin, sued to block the changes. The case is expected to go to trial in the coming months.

A Planned Parenthood clinic in Appleton that suspended operations last year will remain closed, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin officials announce. The organization reviewed security after a deadly attack on a Colorado Springs clinic and found that it can’t meet safety standards. Now, the only place to get abortion care in Wisconsin is in Milwaukee and Madison.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

A new study from UW-Madison finds that the majority of women ages 50 to 74 should be getting mammograms every three years, rather than every two (as is currently recommended), the Wisconsin State Journal reports.

Judy Faulkner, founder and CEO of Verona-based software giant Epic Systems Corp., ranks No. 22 on the annual Modern Healthcare list of the 100 most influential Americans in health care.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

The Donald Trump campaign announces a new “Wisconsin Women for Trump Coalition,” led by former Lt. Gov. Margaret Farrow and state Sens. Alberta Darling of River Hills and Mary Lazich of New Berlin. Also in the coalition are Darlene Wink and Rose Ann Dieck, who you might remember from the John Doe scandal.