Feedback for May 10, 2018

The county’s record

Re: “Broken Promises” (4/26/2018): We appreciate the comprehensive and well-researched article on the transition to Family Care/IRIS in Dane County. We think it is important to clarify that Lynn Green and her staff at Dane County, along with elected officials throughout county government, have been transparent and forthcoming about the inevitable change from local control to privatized long-term support. They neither withheld information nor promoted the change: They worked tirelessly to further understanding and to make the transition as positive as possible. Remember, the state mandated that the county move into managed care. Despite the fact that Dane County taxpayers will contribute about $17.6 million to this program, Dane County stakeholders did not have significant input into the major components of the change.

For over 40 years, Dane County leadership — at the Department of Human Services and throughout county government — has strived to operate with integrity, compassion, and efficiency. That’s a big part of the reason Dane County has been a national leader in community-based services for people with disabilities. We owe Dane County staff thanks for helping create good lives. Promises, by Dane County, were not broken. Lynn Green and her staff have earned our respect.

— Marcie Brost, Dane Pathfinders Parents; Kim Turner, Developmental Disabilities Coalition of Dane County, Inc.; Paul Yochum, parent

“Giving” back

I think that art as conversation (“Belly up to the…museum?” 4/26/2018) is completely notable and exciting, but when you want to talk about civic engagement without actively giving back to the community in an accessible way, this is lost. How is this exhibition engaging with the city apart from this event? Yes, you are drawing people into art spaces who might not normally be interested, but what are you doing when they are there to build “civic engagement?” Are you talking about problems in the community or just having an event? I’m genuinely curious about how projects like this want to actually give back to the community. I’m not put off, just hesitant.

—John McCracken (via Twitter)

Correction: The cover story, “Broken Promises,” (4/26/2018) incorrectly stated that Madison Metro discontinued paratransit service. Although Metro is phasing out its own paratransit service, the service will still be provided through subcontractors.

Also, an article in last week’s paper, “Voit property may finally be developed,” incorrectly stated the U.S. Post Office sorting facility on the east side is closed. While the Post Office shifted some operations to Milwaukee in 2015, the facility is still in operation.

And last week’s Snapshot, “Speak, memory” gave the incorrect first name for Angela Johnson. Also, the Watrous Gallery is located in the Overture Center, not the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.