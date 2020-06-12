ONLINE: As You Like It

× Expand Melisa Pereyra in am American Players Theatre Zoom reading of Shakespeare's "As You Like It," 2020.

press release: American Players Theatre is excited to announce a new play reading series: Out of the Woods, play readings performed and recorded live. APT’s core acting company, alongside some other great APT actors, will be reading a selection of plays using Zoom virtual meeting software. The readings are streamed live and recorded by PBS Wisconsin. Play readings will be posted on Fridays at 7:00 PM CT on their website: pbswisconsin.org. On opening night, they will also stream on both APT’s and PBS Wisconsin’s Facebook pages.They will be free to view, and available through July 19, with the full series available for one week, July 12 – 19.

June 12

As You Like It

By William Shakespeare. Directed by John Langs.

A quite-nearly-perfect Shakespearean comedy, featuring one of his greatest heroines. As sure as anything to make you feel like you're at home in our woods for an evening. Featuring: Tracy Michelle Arnold (Jaques), Kelsey Brennan (Phoebe), Nate Burger (Orlando), David Daniel (Touchstone), Sarah Day (Madame Le Beau/Reverend Olive Martext), Jim DeVita (Charles/William), Alys Dickerson (Celia), Tim Gittings (Corin/Jaques de Boys),Gavin Lawrence (Silvius), Colleen Madden (Audrey), Brian Mani (Duke Frederick/Duke Senior), Melisa Pereyra (Rosalind), James Ridge (Adam/Hymen), Marcus Truschinski (Oliver/Amiens).

Jacki Singleton: Stage Manager. Joe Cerqua: Sound Designer. Voice & Text Coach: Eva Breneman.