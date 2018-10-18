Brooks Williams

press release: This is Brooks’ first appearance here in a bizillion years. He lives across the pond now, so take this rare opportunity to catch his talented self. Please call to reserve seats, as there is quite a bit of interest in this show.

“Setting new standards and a fresh direction for the blues,” says Blues In Britain, and creating a “beautiful fusion” (Keys And Chords). Just when you think he can’t sing a blues-ier note, he sings it. Just when you think he can’t strum a deeper groove, he strums it.

Ranked in the Top 100 Acoustic Guitarists, he’s a mean finger-picker and a stunning slide guitarist. Plus, “he has a beautiful voice,” says AmericanaUK, “that you just melt into.” That voice earned Brooks a nomination for Best Male Vocalist by Spiral Earth, one of the UK’s most respected roots music publications.

“Stirring up soulful Americana, full-on blues and tasty rootsy grooves, he really rocks.” (fRoots)

Opener Cape Cod (with a strong local connection) singer/songwriter Rose Martin performs original and cover songs on acoustic guitar with her rich vocals and a soulful bluesy style.

Please call 920-563-9391 to reserve seats.