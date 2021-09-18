Bubbles Brown & Washboard Ben

Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret, Spring Green 137 W. Jefferson St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

press release: This two-piece outfit from Chicago features Bubbles Brown on guitar and vocals along with Washboard Ben on percussion and vocals. In their words, "The Bubbles Brown sound defies expectations, and their rich and reverent brand of the blues, country and jazz of the '20s and '30s greatly exceeds the sum of its parts."

The Spring Green Musician in Residence program was created to sow more support for the art of musicianship in Wisconsin. Spring Green has a variety of exciting ways to enjoy music, including The Shitty Barn, BobFest and Beatlefest at the General Store, local taverns/restaurants hosting live music, and the Rural Musicians Forum. But this community goes the extra mile. We don't only support art. We nurture it.

Info

Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret, Spring Green 137 W. Jefferson St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
Music
608-588-0242
Google Calendar - Bubbles Brown & Washboard Ben - 2021-09-18 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bubbles Brown & Washboard Ben - 2021-09-18 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bubbles Brown & Washboard Ben - 2021-09-18 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bubbles Brown & Washboard Ben - 2021-09-18 19:30:00 ical