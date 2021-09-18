Bubbles Brown & Washboard Ben

press release: This two-piece outfit from Chicago features Bubbles Brown on guitar and vocals along with Washboard Ben on percussion and vocals. In their words, "The Bubbles Brown sound defies expectations, and their rich and reverent brand of the blues, country and jazz of the '20s and '30s greatly exceeds the sum of its parts."

The Spring Green Musician in Residence program was created to sow more support for the art of musicianship in Wisconsin. Spring Green has a variety of exciting ways to enjoy music, including The Shitty Barn, BobFest and Beatlefest at the General Store, local taverns/restaurants hosting live music, and the Rural Musicians Forum. But this community goes the extra mile. We don't only support art. We nurture it.