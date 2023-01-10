Capital City Toastmasters Open House

press release: Capital City Toastmasters, an international speech and leadership club, is holding an Open House on Tuesday, January 10 at 6:30 pm at the Fitchburg Public Library, 5530 Lacy Road. Learn more about the club and jump start 2023 professional leadership and public speaking goals. The event is free and refreshments are provided. Adults seeking to advance their career opportunities are invited to attend

The club meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month, 6:30 – 8 pm. The next four meetings take place on Tuesdays, January 10, January 24, February 14 and February 28. Once a month the meetings are held virtually and once a month the club meets at the Fitchburg Public Library.

The club is open to anyone who wishes to improve their public speaking and leadership skills. The organization contains a wide variety of members with speaking levels ranging from 30 year veterans to new members including a few international members.

"This organization is a great opportunity for professionals to gain confidence, management and communication skills and networking opportunities in a welcoming atmosphere," describes Mike Zelm, club president.

For more information go to: 2953.toastmastersclubs.org or contact Mike Zelm at president-2953@ toastmastersclubs.org, or Robin Proud at vpe-2953@toastmastersclubs. org

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 300,000 in more than 15,800 clubs in 149 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders.