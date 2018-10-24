Culinary Vacation Informational Open House

press release:

Wednesday October 24, 5:30-7:30 pm Bos Meadery, 849 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Do you love to travel and eat, learning more about a country and culture through delicious food and foodie experiences?

Join Madison-area travel specialists, Otehlia Cassidy of Madison Eats and Cathy Fleming of Viaggi di Gusto to learn about new, exciting travel opportunities in Italy, Mexico and Laos for 2019/2020! Wednesday, Oct 24 at BOS Meadery, 849 E. Washington Ave, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Open to the public and free. Drop in!

Gathering is informal and is designed to give people an opportunity to talk to us and learn about trips to both Italy and Mexico and beyond! Includes light appetizers. Cash bar.

The event if FREE! No ticket required.

For more information, contact info@madisoneats.net