× Expand Richard Bock VO5

With BBI 6 pm, VO5 8 pm.

media release: 2022 Dane Dances! Lineup: "A Season of Celebration"

Dane Dances! is a family friendly event on the stunning Monona Terrace rooftop EVERY FRIDAY EVENING IN AUGUST. The much-anticipated summer music series is a great way to get down and dance with your friends, coworkers, or family. The rooftop gets shaking as the sun sets against the iconic Wisconsin State Capitol with the breeze of the Lake Monona at your back while you dance. Feel free to bring a blanket, chair and picnic basket; seating on the rooftop is limited. Sorry, carry in alcohol is prohibited. Dane Dances! promotes inclusivity with a fun night of music and dancing to DJs and bands for all ages.

Food and cocktails are available for purchase at 5:00 p.m. Food by: Kipps Kitchen, Lake Vista Cafe, La Taguara, and Lemongrass.

Band lineups are subject to change without notice. First band performs from 6:00-7:30 p.m. and second band from 8:00-9:30 p.m. with DJ performances from 5:30-6:00 p.m. and 7:30-8:00 p.m. No tickets required. In the case of inclement weather, please call 608-261-4094 after 2:00 p.m. for new concert location.

Dane Dances will follow the Dane County City of Madison Health Department and CDC Guidelines. For outdoor events at this point masks are not required outside, those that are not vaccinated should wear them. Inside City and County buildings masks are recommended.