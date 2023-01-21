DJs DripSweat, EMC, Bizzon, Vilas Park Sniper, 4000
to
Doundrins Distilling, Cottage Grove 300 Progress Drive, Suite F, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
media release: Hosted by DJ 4000, the event is a spin of dueling pianos. But with DJs! Two sets of turntables; 2 DJs playing simultaneously! For a part of the event, four DJs will be playing at one time! Come witness five talented DJs showcase their skills on the turntables. We are working on getting food vendors for the event.
**2 prizes will be raffled during this event!**
Duration:
2:00-7:00: Main Event – Dueling DJs **Family Friendly, kids are welcomed**
8:00-11:00: Post Event – Funked Up Night **21+
DJ Line Up:
1) DJ EMC
2) DJ Dripsweat
3) DJ VPS
4) DJ Bizzon
5) DJ 4000
What to expect: Top 40, Hiphop, R&B, Disco/funk, and House remixes and edits; a LOT of dancing; positive vibes.
$10 pre-sale online tickets; $15 day of event, at the door.