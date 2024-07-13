DJs Spike, Acideon

media release: Crucible invites you to savor an evening of magnificent wickedness at the Impurity Ball, Madison's only annual fetish ball! Dress in latex or leather, vinyl or chains, club wear or elegant evening attire. Be prepared to be thrilled by stage acts and our alluring selection of go-go performers while you dance to fierce club beats provided by DJ Acideon and DJ Spike!

Doors open at 9 pm, $8 cover, 21+