Gender Confetti (album release), 90'sdreamboy, NatanYael, Sym1, Amy Hazel, comedy by Cal Smith

The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: HOT SUMMER GAYS AT The Wisco

18+ till 10pm, 21+ after, $sliding scale

OPEN VOLLEYBALL PICK UP AT 6

ENTERTAINMENT AT 8:30

LINE UP: (IN ORDER)

COMEDY SET BY Cal Smith

Amy Hazel [DULUTH]

SYM1 [MPLS]

NatanYael [MPLS]

90'sdreamboy [MADISON]

Gender Confetti [MADISON]

https://www.facebook.com/events/611928109271079/

The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-256-8211
