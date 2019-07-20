Gender Confetti (album release), 90'sdreamboy, NatanYael, Sym1, Amy Hazel, comedy by Cal Smith
The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: HOT SUMMER GAYS AT The Wisco
18+ till 10pm, 21+ after, $sliding scale
OPEN VOLLEYBALL PICK UP AT 6
ENTERTAINMENT AT 8:30
LINE UP: (IN ORDER)
COMEDY SET BY Cal Smith
Amy Hazel [DULUTH]
SYM1 [MPLS]
NatanYael [MPLS]
90'sdreamboy [MADISON]
Gender Confetti [MADISON]
https://www.facebook.com/events/611928109271079/
