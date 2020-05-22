ONLINE: Groove Roulette

press release: Musicians have been itching to jam, and people have been craving a live experience. So we're going to take a shot at it. Bos Meadery has been generous enough to lend us their space for a couple hours as we do our experimental live music project!

Featuring the following artists:

Brandon Jensen from Woodrow on guitar

Jacob Vance from RailHopper on guitar

Austin Bond from The Earthlings and Maestanza on bass

and Joe Rutter on drumset

The live stream will be posted at 7! Be sure to tune in and take a shot at naming this new randomly formed band as well as donate to the virtual tip jar!

This will be a no-audience online live stream. Everyone in the room will be spaced out and having no more than 10 people present in the space. We of course welcome feedback or expertise in this situation and if you have credible feedback, feel free to message us on our page!

https://www.facebook.com/events/526095464733092/