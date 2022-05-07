press release: Bierock is proud to present live music from Madison’s own Hannah Edlén, performing the first Saturday of each month as part of the Bierock Residency Series.

Hannah Edlén is the world’s first ‘One Woman Clarinet and Everything’ band. Combining new ideas, new instrumentations, and new technologies with a true sense of childlike wonderment at the beauty of sound is what makes the experience of Hannah’s music truly unique. Her latest album titled Somersault, released in April 2021, can be found on streaming platforms everywhere.

Located at 2911 N. Sherman Ave., Bierock is part of the Northside TownCenter and across the street from Warner Park.