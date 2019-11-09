Hypheria (album release), RJ Halsted, White Bush Unicorn
Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
Hypheria
press release: Hypheria (funk music) is hosting an album release show in conjunction with Warm Glow Studios on November 9 at Yahara Bay Distillers. The event begins at 6:30pm and will feature performances from Hypheria, RJ Halstead, and White Bush Unicorn. The event is free!
