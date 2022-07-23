Jason Vargas & the Apollos

to

The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Concert in our outdoor biergarten! Sponsored by Jeff and Jaclyn-Your Friends in Real Estate at First Weber!

Jason Vargas and the Apollos are a high energy blues rock trio.

Entry is free for humans. $10 entry fee for up to two dogs per owner. Visit our website to sign the electronic waiver before your first visit with your dog: madisonboneyard.com/

Info

The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Music
608-216-8865
to
Google Calendar - Jason Vargas & the Apollos - 2022-07-23 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Jason Vargas & the Apollos - 2022-07-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Jason Vargas & the Apollos - 2022-07-23 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Jason Vargas & the Apollos - 2022-07-23 18:00:00 ical