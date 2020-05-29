× Expand The JB3s (left to right): Chris Clemente, Todd Phipps, Joey B. Banks.

press release: Live stream link will be found here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClnbSI_tR_27HpKmXPN63iA?view_as=subscriber

The JB3's brings you a night of groovy funk music on this Friday night from 7 to 8:30 PM!

Music brought to you by Joey B Banks (drums), Chris Clemente (bass), and Todd Phipps (Hammond Organ)!

https://www.facebook.com/TheeJB3s/

https://www.facebook.com/joeybbanks

Donations for this concert will be graciously accepted through

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/CafeCODA

or GoFundMe "Keep Coda Alive"

https://www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive