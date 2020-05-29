The JB3s
×
The JB3s (left to right): Chris Clemente, Todd Phipps, Joey B. Banks.
press release: Live stream link will be found here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClnbSI_tR_27HpKmXPN63iA?view_as=subscriber
The JB3's brings you a night of groovy funk music on this Friday night from 7 to 8:30 PM!
Music brought to you by Joey B Banks (drums), Chris Clemente (bass), and Todd Phipps (Hammond Organ)!
https://www.facebook.com/TheeJB3s/
https://www.facebook.com/joeybbanks
Donations for this concert will be graciously accepted through
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/CafeCODA
or GoFundMe "Keep Coda Alive"
Info
Music