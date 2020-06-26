ONLINE: Julius Caesar

press release: American Players Theatre is excited to announce a new play reading series: Out of the Woods, play readings performed and recorded live. APT’s core acting company, alongside some other great APT actors, will be reading a selection of plays using Zoom virtual meeting software. The readings are streamed live and recorded by PBS Wisconsin. Play readings will be posted on Fridays at 7:00 PM CT on their website: pbswisconsin.org. On opening night, they will also stream on both APT’s and PBS Wisconsin’s Facebook pages.They will be free to view, and available through July 19, with the full series available for one week, July 12 – 19.

June 26

Julius Caesar

By William Shakespeare. Directed by Stephen Brown-Fried.

Growing unease over Caesar's popularity spreads through Rome, spurring good people to do terrible deeds. A riveting political thriller about blood spilled in the name of the republic, and hands that hold the blades.

Featuring: Tracy Michelle Arnold (Cassius), Kelsey Brennan (Marulius/Metellus/Titinius), Nate Burger (Flavius/Trebonius/Pindarus), David Daniel (Carpenter/Decius/Lucillius), Sarah Day (Casca/Dardanius), Jim DeVita (Brutus), Tim Gittings (Cinna/Caesar’s servant/Messala), Gavin Lawrence (Antony), Colleen Madden (Soothsayer/Portia/Cinna the Poet, Volumnius), Brian Mani (Julius Caesar/Poet), Melisa Pereyra (Calphurnia/Octavis’ Servant/Clitus), James Ridge (Cicero/Ligarius/Lepidus), Marcus Truschinski (Cobbler/Artemidorus/Octavius).

Jacqueline Singleton: Stage Manager). Sara Becker: Voice and Text Coach.

Ele Matelan: Foley Artist.