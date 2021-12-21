Kerosene Kites (CD release), The Mascot Theory

media release: Holiday Show at The Brink Lounge!

Kerosene Kites CD Release Party with The Mascot Theory

6:45 doors open; 7-9pm entertainment

$10 suggested cover with portion of proceeds going to The River Food Pantry. Canned food donations appreciated.

Kerosene Kites duo (Beth Kille and Erik Kjelland) open the night with songs from their new album. The Mascot Theory plays afterwards.