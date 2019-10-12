press release: Art in all its forms has the power to heal, empower, share stories, hold memories, and bring people together.

Join us for the 7th Latino Art Fair: Art Heals as we explore the power of healing through the arts. This year we celebrate the profound power of art in all its forms and the creative contributions of Latino Artists of South-Central Wisconsin.

9:30 AM, 11 AM and 1 PM | Kids in the Rotunda performances by Angela Puerta on the Rotunda Stage and art activities with Sahira Rocillo

2 PM – 7 PM | Visual Artists Exhibition and Market in Promenade Terrace

3:30 PM – 4 PM and 4:45 PM – 5:15 PM | Words Heal: Local Latino Spoken Word Artists and Poets in Promenade Hall

4 PM – 6 PM | An Overture’s Listen Local performance by Acoplados Latin Project in Promenade Hall